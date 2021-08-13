Mysterious video of UFO sparks heated discussions

The mysterious video posted by Hidden Underbelly 2.0 on YouTube has sparked heated discussions. In the video made in Brazil at night, one can see a light-emitting UFO.
The video was recorded in Vera Cruz on August 8. The UFO emitted an orange light. The video recording was initially posted on YouTube by a user by the name of Diego Santos, and later, it was disseminated after being posted on The Hidden Underbelly 2.0.
After watching the video, people started sharing their theories of strange phenomena. Most people claimed that this serves as reliable evidence of the existence of aliens, while others assume that the UFOs could have been Chinese lanterns or unmanned aerial vehicles.