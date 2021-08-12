Armenian court rules to arrest Spain citizen who cruelly murdered a man and injured 2 citizens of Armenia's Etchmiadzin

Yesterday the Investigative Committee of Armenia submitted a petition to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Armavir Province in the city of Armavir asking the Court to render a decision on choosing two-month custody as a pre-trial measure against 35-year-old citizen of Spain Arman M.
According to shamshyan.com, after holding a closed-door court hearing and returning from the consultation room, Judge Adrine Ghukasyan granted the investigator’s motion and chose arrest as a pre-trial measure against Arman M.
Arman M. was transported from the courtroom to Armavir Penitentiary Institution of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.
On August 8, a murder took place in Armavir Province. At around 6:50 a.m. Vagharshapat Medical Center called the local police station in Etchmiadzin and reported that two citizens had been transferred to the medical center with bodily injuries.
Police and investigators found out that the injured persons were citizens of Etchmiadzin Shoghakat Grigoryan, 72, and Sargis Minasyan, 64.
The alleged suspect who, as a lessee, was residing in the house of the citizens, is 35-year-old Arman M., who is a citizen of Spain and had returned to Armenia months ago.