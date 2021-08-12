Russia Defense Ministry reports ceasefire violation committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has reported a ceasefire violation committed by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.
“Over the past day, one ceasefire violation has been recorded. On August 11, 2021 at 7:29 a.m. and 7:58 a.m. the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan struck the positions of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh twice through the use of strike quadcopters.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent took measures to disallow further escalation of the situation. Inquest is underway,” the press release of the Russian Defense Ministry reads.