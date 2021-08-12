Russia bans entry of ex-Ambassador of Azerbaijan into country for 50 years

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has decided to ban the entry of former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus, Moldova and Pakistan Isfandiar Vagabzade into the territory of Russia for 50 years for offending the Russian people, TASS reports, citing the media center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy had informed that Vagabzade called Russians pigs in front of a camera.
“Today decisions were made to ban the entry of citizen of Kazakhstan Kuat Akhmetov and citizen of Azerbaijan Isfandiar Vagabzade into the territory of the Russian Federation for 50 years since they made public statements on the Internet that incited inter-ethnic division,” the press release of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reads.
Kuat Akhmetov declared that the Russians are allegedly defiant against his compatriots.
“The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs warns that foreign citizens who call for destructive actions against the Russian Federation, its residents and Russians abroad will not be allowed to enter the country since their presence in Russia may pose a threat to public order and safety,” the press release also reads.