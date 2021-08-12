News
Armenian soldier who lost eyesight during 44-day Karabakh war and his fiancé tie the knot (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Hero Vrezh Badalyan, who lost his eyesight during the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and his fiancé Kristine Poghosyan got married today.

Resident of Zangakatun village of Ararat Province of Armenia, 19-year-old fixed-term servicemen Vrezh Badalyan received his first injury on November 5. Five days later, an attempt was made to transfer him to a hospital since he wasn’t able to resist the pain, and on the way to the hospital, a UAV struck the car, and here Vrezh received his second injury and lost his eyesight.
