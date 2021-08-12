Armenia defense minister introduces new commander of 2nd military formation to administration and units

Today Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan introduced newly appointed commander of the second military formation of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Vahram Grigoryan to the administration of the military formation and the subordinate units, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
The defense minister thanked the former commander of the military formation, Major General Arayik Harutyunyan for his work and emphasized that the subordinate units of the military formation had performed the proposed combat objectives with honor in the predetermined directions during the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh].
Karapetyan wished Colonel Vahram Grigoryan success and expressed certainty that the military formation will continue to specifically perform all of its objectives and first and foremost the objectives for full defense of the borders under the newly appointed commander’s leadership.