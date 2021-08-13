Israel and Morocco agree to open their embassies in the near future

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Yair Lapid declared that Israel and Morocco have agreed to open embassies in the near future, AFP reports.
“This morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita and I decided to open embassies in Jerusalem and Morocco in the next couple of months,” Lapid said during a press conference held in Casablanca.
In 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab country to establish ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
Israel opened its liaison office in Morocco earlier today in Rabat.
Lapid welcomed the accords for normalization of ties with Arab countries and said others should follow their example. He also announced the upcoming opening of Israel’s embassy in Bahrain.