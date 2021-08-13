News
Nine Armenia village residents with same complaints hospitalized at infectious diseases department
Nine Armenia village residents with same complaints hospitalized at infectious diseases department
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – At 11am on Wednesday, nine residents of Khanjyan village of Armenia’s Armavir Province applied to the Armavir city hospital—and with the same complaints.

Three returned home after receiving first aid, whereas the other six were hospitalized.

At the moment, seven people are being treated at the infectious diseases department.

According to those who were taken to the hospital, their deteriorating health may be related to the use of water from a cistern brought from Talin town, and they disagreed with the assumption of food poisoning.

According to the head of the infectious diseases department of the Armavir hospital, these patients continue to run a fever, and only one of them is a child.
