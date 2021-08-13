Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service to call Criminal Court of Appeal judges for questioning

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the NSS [(National Security Service)] will soon summon the judges of the Criminal Court of Appeal for questioning.
As it is known, the chairman of the SJC [(Supreme Judicial Council)], Gagik Jhangiryan, had petitioned to the head of the NSS Investigation Department, and tried to get clarifications on how long it takes to return that automatic system again and restart that process, and he was informed that investigative actions are being carried out and an expertise in the relevant field will be appointed.
And, within the framework of this case, there is a list of judges at the NSS who shall be questioned in the near future. Gagik Jhangiryan had said in this regard: "Because they not only have suspicions that there are cases of artificial interference, but they said that they also have such evidence in concrete cases. Therefore, that issue must become a subject of major investigation."
There will be major questionings in the near future.