Newspaper: What will new Armenia government look like?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The election of the chairpersons of the standing committees ended yesterday in the National Assembly.
He other matters on the agenda are the makeup and program of the [new] government.
Although both [respective] drafts have not yet been put into circulation, Zhoghovurd daily is informed of some details.
As it is known, a Ministry of Internal Affairs—with new powers—will be created, and former MP Hakob Simidyan will be sent there as a deputy minister.
The next change will concern the powers of one of the deputy prime ministers, and the whole domain of territorial administration will henceforth be under the management of Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan, who is more experienced in that domain.