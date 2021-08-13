Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Canada, Germany FMs, NATO Secretary General

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately Thursday with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau, German Foreign Minister Maas, and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss with them the United States’ plans to reduce our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation, the press service of the US Department of State informed in a statement ( https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-calls-with-foreign-minister-garneau-foreign-minister-maas-and-nato-secretary-general-stoltenberg/ ).
“Secretary Blinken emphasized that the United States remains committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Government of Afghanistan and working with Allies. In each call, Secretary Blinken and his counterpart exchanged views on the security environment in Afghanistan, the immediate urgency of curbing violence, and ongoing diplomatic efforts. Secretary Blinken affirmed that the United States remained committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict,” the statement added.