One dead, 2 injured after car catches fire on Armenia motorway

YEREVAN. – At 4:48am on Friday, the Kotayk provincial crisis management center received a report that a car was burning on the road leading to Dzoraghbyur village, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed.
It was found out that a car (driver: A. H., born in 1994) had crashed into a roadside barrier on the Abovyan-Jraber motorway, ended up in the middle of the field, and caught fire.
Passenger M. M. (born in 1997) died on the way to the hospital.
The driver and the other passenger, A. T. (born in 1995), were taken to the Abovyan city hospital where the doctors said they are in satisfactory condition.
The fire was extinguished at 5:46am, but the car and about 1,000 square meters of vegetation nearby were burned.