Friday
August 13
Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh donate about 40 liters of blood to patients
Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh donate about 40 liters of blood to patients
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society


The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have donated about 40 liters of blood to the persons who are being treated in hospitals and are from the remote areas near the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) delimitation line, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

These servicemen donated their blood on a voluntary basis and in response to a request from the local authorities for assistance to the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

About 100 Russian soldiers have answered this call and voluntarily donated their blood.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
