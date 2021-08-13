Pham Minh Chinh: Vietnam has always underscored traditional friendship with Armenia

The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of Armenia.
The message says, in particular, that Vietnam has always attached importance to the traditional friendship with Armenia, and is glad to see that Armenia continues to develop and achieve considerable results under Pashinyan’s leadership.
The Vietnamese premier added that traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries continues.
Also, he expressed the hope that through joint efforts, the friendship as well as the close bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to develop for the benefit of both peoples, and for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.