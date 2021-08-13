News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Six people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England on Thursday evening, in an incident described by the British Home Secretary as "shocking," Reuters reported.

Two females and three males, including the suspect, died from gunshot wounds at the scene of the incident, and another female died a short time later in hospital, the Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

The police added that the incident was not related to terrorism.

This was the first mass shooting in England for 11 years.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident," the police said.
