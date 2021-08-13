News
Unrest in Turkey capital, dozens detained in attack on Syrians
Unrest in Turkey capital, dozens detained in attack on Syrians
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

Turkish authorities have detained 76 people in relation to Wednesday’s massive attack on an Ankara neighborhood which has a large Syrian population, the capital’s police directorate said in a statement on Thursday, Ahval reported.

According to the Ankara police, 38 of the suspects had previous convictions for looting, bodily harm, robbery, and several drug-related offences.

Some of the detainees were taken into custody for “sharing posts outside the realm of reality on social media,” the directorate said.

Wednesday saw mobs target Syrian homes and businesses in a working class neighborhood of Ankara’s Altındag district, where two days earlier two young Turkish men had been injured in a fight between local Turks and Syrians. One of the young men, 18-year-old Emirhan Yalcin, lost his life at the hospital on Tuesday, and two Syrian nationals were arrested by an Ankara court for first degree murder.

On Wednesday night, police units were ineffective in stopping the hundreds of men who took to the streets, and on occasion officers were caught on video advising the men how to behave.
