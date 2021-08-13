26 people apply to hospital due to drinking water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir Province

The number of residents who applied to the Armavir city medical center due to drinking water poisoning—according to the preliminary theory—is 26, and ten of them have been hospitalized. Ashkhen Poghosyan, an epidemiologist of this hospital, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Friday.
"All the petitioners were from Khanjyan community of Armavir Province. The ten hospitalized residents are in moderate condition. The rest of the patients have been discharged after receiving appropriate medical care," the physician added.
Also, she noted that these residents had come to the aforesaid medical center on Wednesday and Thursday, but there were no petitioners today.
There was one minor child among the hospitalized.
As reported earlier, at 11:30pm on Wednesday, a call was received from the Armavir city hospital informing that nine residents of Khanjyan village of Armavir Province had sought medical help—with a diagnosis of intestinal infection of unknown etiology—, and stated that they had been poisoned by drinking water.
