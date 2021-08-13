Zvartnots International Airport: Lufthansa launches new flight between Yerevan, Frankfurt (PHOTOS)

Lufthansa on Friday inaugurated Yerevan as its new destination in Armenia, Zvartnots International Airport of the Armenian capital informed on Facebook.

Lufthansa is flying thrice a week to its hub in Frankfurt, offering more than 150 onward connections.

Four Lufthansa Group airlines depart 16 times a week from Yerevan.

On Friday at 3:25am local time, Lufthansa touched down for the first time since many years at Zvartnots International Airport. The airline proudly inaugurated its new connection from Frankfurt to the capital city Yerevan, welcoming the aircraft with the traditional water fountain and a delegation of managers. This new scheduled nonstop service starts every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evening in the German city of Frankfurt to land in Yerevan the next morning, still at night time. The early departure from Yerevan to Frankfurt is offered for Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, ensuring as well an early arrival in Frankfurt at 6:50am. This gives all passengers from Armenia almost all options to easily connect to further destinations, especially to all destinations across the Atlantic.

The German carrier starts this new scheduled service to Armenia just one week after its subsidiary Eurowings opened also a new route from Cologne. It is operating an Airbus A319 with 138 seats to fly travelers from and to Armenia from all over the world in four hours to Yerevan. This new route to Frankfurt, spanning 2,992 km or 1,615 nautical miles, will be an important connection for Armenians to visit each other and meet their communities and families in the whole world. Many European touristic destinations attract Armenian travelers such as Italy, France, Greece, Austria and Spain. Furthermore, most Trans-Atlantic destinations especially in the US, Canada and Mexico are accessible for educational, medical or business purposes.

Yerevan is now the only destination in the whole Caucasus region where Lufthansa Group is offering 16 weekly flights with four different airlines:

▪ Austrian Airlines operating to Vienna daily, already since 2001,

▪ Brussels Airlines connecting to the European capital Brussels five times a week,

▪ Eurowings (one a week) and Lufthansa (three times a week) just opened their new routes this August.

Congratulating the airline, Marcelo Wende, Director of Armenia International Airport CJSC, said: “Today one of the most prestigious and reliable air companies in the world started to fly to Armenia. I’m sure that everybody is very happy to receive a new airline and to have access to new destinations. The presence of Lufthansa will for sure encourage new tourists to visit the country and Armenian economy will benefit from it.”

“We are very excited and proud that Lufthansa Airlines opens today its new connection from Yerevan to Frankfurt,” says Peter Pullem, Senior Director Sales Eastern Europe Lufthansa Group Airlines at the ribbon cut ceremony. “This new service to our biggest hub is excellent news for Armenian customers all over the world, bringing families, friends and the Armenia community closer together. Furthermore, we believe that this ancient city will see more visitors in the future as we recognise our important role for the development of the local tourism sector. 16 weekly flights to four different hubs offer full flexibility and always a convenient travel option.”