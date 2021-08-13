News
Friday
August 13
Young man dies, there are injured after road accident on Armenia motorway
Young man dies, there are injured after road accident on Armenia motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic road accident took place Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 4:45am, a car collided with a roadside barrier in the area of Dzoraghbyur village, on the Mayakovski-Dzoraghbyur motorway, then moved about 15 meters forward, and ended up in a field.

Passengers Anania Hakobyan, 27, Mesrop Mkrtchyan, 24, and Ara Tovmasyan, 26, sustained injuries, and they were taken to the Abovyan city hospital.

But Mkrtchyan died on the way.

Also, a fire broke out in the car as a result of this collision.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire, but the vehicle completely turned into a pile of ashes.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
