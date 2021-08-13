News
Russia not considering evacuating its embassy in Kabul
Russia not considering evacuating its embassy in Kabul
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The issue of the evacuation of the Russian Embassy in Kabul due to the Taliban taking over Afghanistan’s largest cities of Kandahar and Herat is not being considered, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Friday.

According to him, the Taliban has no opportunities to capture Kabul "in the foreseeable future."

The diplomat believes that the delay in Kabul’s talks with the Taliban has led to a deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan.
