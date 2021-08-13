Armenia revenue committee: 1,571 grams of gold jewelry hidden from customs control is found

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) officers, together with the National Security Service officers, stopped a car—driven by an Armenian citizen—on the Ijevan-Noyemberyan motorway, and found—in the possession of two passengers—1,571 grams of gold jewelry imported to Armenia by hiding it from the customs control, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the SRC.
Materials on this fact have been prepared and provided to the SRC Legal Department.
This gold jewelry was seized, as a direct object of violation of customs rules, and deposited to the customs control zone.