Artsakh army dismisses ‘statement’ that its units opened fire on Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 2:30am on Friday, Artsakh army units allegedly opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in Yukhari Veysal and Sghnakh villages, as well as nearby Shushi city.
The respective statement issued by Artsakh Defense Army added that the aforesaid statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry does not correspond to reality; it is obvious that with such false statements, the Azerbaijani side is preparing grounds for further provocative actions, and the Artsakh Defense Army units strictly adhere to the ceasefire and retaliate solely to counteract the Azerbaijani provocations.