British envoy responds to Iran MFA's allegation about published photo

The British Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff on Thursday felt sorry for the misunderstanding in publishing a photo with the Russian envoy in Tehran, stressing that there were no malicious intentions behind this issue, IRNA reports.
The Director-General of the Eurasian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has invited the British ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to demand an explanation about a picture released by the Russian Embassy in Tehran.
Calling this action unacceptable, which has hurt the Iranians national feelings and pride, the Iranian officials said that the great people of Iran throughout history have always proved that they strongly stand against any movements that have resulted in arrogance.
British envoy also expressed his respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the people, and the history of this country, saying, "I emphasize that there were no malicious intentions behind this issue."
In the end, the British ambassador expressed hope that during his mission in Tehran, he would be able to help develop the relations between the two states, based on gaining and promoting mutual respect and trust.