Friday
August 13
Lavrov says Russia will continue its foreign policy after State Duma elections
Lavrov says Russia will continue its foreign policy after State Duma elections
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

After the elections of the Russian State Duma in September, Russia will continue its foreign policy, which is aimed at creating favorable external conditions for development in the country. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said, TASS reports.

According to Lavrov, the key objective of Russia’s foreign policy is to create more favorable external conditions for development in the country, increase of welfare of the population and ensuring of the rights of citizens and businesses of the Russian Federation in the international arena. We have all the grounds for making foreign policy reflect the objectives that we have set forth,” he added.
