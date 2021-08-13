News
Monument to fallen soldiers of 44-day war unveiled at Yerevan school yard (PHOTOS)
Monument to fallen soldiers of 44-day war unveiled at Yerevan school yard (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A monument dedicated to Major Levon Sargsyan, deputy commander of the peacekeeping brigade battalion, and conscript Aleksandr Karapetyan, a graduate of Yerevan School No. 100, both of whom have fallen in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, was unveiled at the yard of this school, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The relatives and fellow servicemen of these soldiers who fell heroically in the war, as well as some officials were on hand at the consecration of this monument.

Also, corner of glory dedicated to them was opened in the military science classroom of this school.

After the event, a tribute was paid at Yerablur Military Pantheon, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն
