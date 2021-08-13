Firefighters trying to contain fire for over 3 hours at former Yerevan leather factory

For more than three hours, firefighting-rescuers of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia have been trying to put out the large fire that broke out in the nearly 100 square meter area of leather and wastes of unknown origin in the premises of the leather factory in Shengavit district of Yerevan (the factory was built during the Soviet era in the Shengavit and is currently not operating), as reported shamshyan.com.
Before the firefighters arrived, the factory’s employees were struggling to stop the spread of the fire.
At this moment, firefighters have succeeded in preventing the spread of the fire, but the works will continue after a while.
Since 10:30 a.m. ambulance doctors have been working on-duty on the spot and have provided assistance to several firefighters-rescuers.
The reason behind the fire will be clear after several forensic medicine expert examinations.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fire still hasn’t been contained.