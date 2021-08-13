News
Death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region rises to 27
Death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region rises to 27
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 27, authorities said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

Floods caused by heavy rains hit the northern Black Sea region on Wednesday, leaving 25 people dead in the Kastamonu province, a Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said.

Two others died in the Sinop province, while one is missing in the Bartin province.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing in the flood-hit areas, the statement added.

It said 112 villages in Kastamonu and 86 villages in Sinop have been left without electricity, adding that a fund of 20 million Turkish liras ($2.4 million) has been allocated for the region.
