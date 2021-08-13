News
Friday
August 13
Friday
August 13
Germany's Merkel to meet with Putin in Moscow
Germany's Merkel to meet with Putin in Moscow
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Russia and Ukraine, Deutsche Welle, citing German government official Stefen Zeibert.

On August 20, Merkel will arrive Moscow where she will meet with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and on August 22, Merkel will visit Ukraine. Both visits will be one-day visits, the government official reports.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the President of Ukraine Serkhi Nikiforov had informed that Angela Merkel and Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss security issues and bilateral ties.
