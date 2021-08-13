Democratic Party leader explains which option of unblocking communications is beneficial for Armenia

YEREVAN. – If communications are unblocked, we will be able to reach the Persian Gulf by rail through Tehran, which will enable Armenia to become a connecting link between European countries and the Persian Gulf, which will create security guarantees for us, as 30 to 35 European countries will be interested in regional security. The leader of Armenia’s Democratic Party, Aram Sargsyan, said this at a press conference on Friday.
"But if only the road leading from Turkey to Azerbaijan is opened through Nakhichevan and vice versa, Armenia will again find itself in a blockade, in a Turkish ‘park.’ This will mean that Turkey will be able to pursue a policy of conquest here, without weapons, with economic methods, as Armenia is hindering it from implementing the idea of Pan-Turkism. After Armenia, Turkey will spread to the North Caucasus, the Volga region, and the consequences may be unpredictable," Sargsyan added.
According to him, in today's conditions it is impossible to imagine that Armenian cargo can cross the territory of Azerbaijan without unblocking communications.
"If people do not understand that, then analytical thinking either does not work or works in the opposite direction," added the leader of Armenia’s Democratic Party.