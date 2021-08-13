News
News
NATO to coordinate Western embassy staff reduction in Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO ambassadors are meeting on Friday to discuss the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and to coordinate national measures to reduce embassy staff in Kabul, a security source told Reuters.

The Western alliance has ended military operations in Afghanistan after almost two decades and withdrawn most troops from the country but still serves as a forum to coordinate national measures there.

In response to the Taliban's advances., the Pentagon said on Thursday it would send about 3,000 extra troops to
