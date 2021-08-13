Netherlands may have to close Kabul embassy

The Dutch government said on Friday it may have to close its embassy in Kabul and was working quickly to bring back some of its local Afghan staff in light of the collapsing security situation in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in The Hague that the Netherlands intends to keep its embassy open as long as possible, but this could prove untenable if Kabul came under Taliban siege or was captured by the Islamist insurgents.
Last week the Dutch Foreign Ministry called on any Dutch citizens remaining in Afghanistan to leave quickly, and warned that the embassy could not support or evacuate them.