News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
30-year-old resident of Armenia's Khachpar stabs fellow villager, is detained
30-year-old resident of Armenia's Khachpar stabs fellow villager, is detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A 37-year-old man has been stabbed in Khachpar village of Ararat Province of Armenia. As reported the Police of Armenia, on the night of August 12, the police station in Malatia district of Yerevan reported that a 37-year-old man from Khachpar village of Ararat Province had been transferred to Astghik Medical Center after being stabbed in the chest area.

Police officers left for the medical center and Khachpar village. In the village, they found out that the man had been stabbed after a dispute on a street and found blood-like traces at the scene of the incident.

The police officers revealed the crime through operational intelligence measures and found out that the man had been stabbed by a 30-year-old man. The suspect was found and taken to the police station, after which he was presented to the territorial investigation body, which has launched a criminal case in regard to the incident. The 30-year-old resident of Khachpar is detained. The circumstances are being clarified.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Fire contained at former Yerevan leather factory (PHOTOS)
The firefighters were fighting the fire for more than three hours…
 Death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region rises to 27
Rescue and relief operations are...
 Armenia police conducting internal investigation in connection with NEWS.am report
Regarding an incident at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan…
 Armenia revenue committee: 1,571 grams of gold jewelry hidden from customs control is found
In a car on the Ijevan-Noyemberyan motorway…
 Firefighters trying to contain fire for over 3 hours at former Yerevan leather factory
The reason behind the fire will be...
 Young man dies, there are injured after road accident on Armenia motorway
A car collided with a roadside barrier, then moved about 15 meters forward, and ended up in a field…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos