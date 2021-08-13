30-year-old resident of Armenia's Khachpar stabs fellow villager, is detained

A 37-year-old man has been stabbed in Khachpar village of Ararat Province of Armenia. As reported the Police of Armenia, on the night of August 12, the police station in Malatia district of Yerevan reported that a 37-year-old man from Khachpar village of Ararat Province had been transferred to Astghik Medical Center after being stabbed in the chest area.
Police officers left for the medical center and Khachpar village. In the village, they found out that the man had been stabbed after a dispute on a street and found blood-like traces at the scene of the incident.
The police officers revealed the crime through operational intelligence measures and found out that the man had been stabbed by a 30-year-old man. The suspect was found and taken to the police station, after which he was presented to the territorial investigation body, which has launched a criminal case in regard to the incident. The 30-year-old resident of Khachpar is detained. The circumstances are being clarified.