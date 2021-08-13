Dollar gains value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.26/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.51 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 578.31 (up by AMD 1), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.32 (down by AMD 2.39), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 370.58, AMD 27,655.27 and AMD 16,079.75, respectively.