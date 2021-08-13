News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Uruguay FM to pay official visit to Armenia
Uruguay FM to pay official visit to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On August 16, the Foreign Minister of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo will pay an official visit to Armenia.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of Armenia and Uruguay will take place on the same day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

Within the framework of the official visit, meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Catholicos of All Armenians are scheduled.

The Armenian MFA also reports that the meeting between Armen Grigoryan and Francisco Bustillo will take place on August 16 at 11:30, which will be followed by the joint statement for the press of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo at 12:30.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos