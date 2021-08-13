Armenia finance minister receives IMF Resident Representative

Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today received Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Armenia Mehdi Raisi, as reported the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.
Khachatryan greeted the Resident Representative and stated that the Ministry of Finance and the IMF cooperate in several directions. He also attached importance to the IMF’s support to implementation of the Armenian government’s policy targeted at macroeconomic stability in Armenia.
In his turn, IMF’s Resident Representative Raisi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and congratulated Khachatryan on being appointed Minister of Finance. Raisi emphasized that Armenia has been cooperating with the IMF for many years and voiced hope that the closer contacts will be ongoing.