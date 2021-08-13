News
21-year-old by the name of "Potorik" stabbed in Armenia's Etchmiadzin
21-year-old by the name of "Potorik" stabbed in Armenia's Etchmiadzin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The inquest unit of the Police of Armenia in Etchmiadzin is preparing a report on the knife-stabbing that took place in Armavir Province on Aug. 12, shamshyan.com reported.

On that day, at around 9:05 p.m., Vagharshapat Medical Center called the police and reported that a citizen had been transferred to the medical center with wounds in the chest area, left thigh and right ear.

The doctors told the police that the injured person had told them that he had been injured after falling. Police officers found out that the injured person is 21-year-old resident of Armavir Province by the name of "Potorik" (Storm) M.

The same day at around 8 p.m., he got into a dispute with 23-year-old resident of Armavir Province Karen A. during which the latter, who is known among his friends as “Kaytsak” (Lightning), struck "Potorik" M. with a sharp cutting-piercing tool.

The police are taking necessary operational intelligence measures to find Karen A. and the tool used to commit the crime, that is, the knife.
