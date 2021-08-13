News
Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon, meets with relatives of deceased servicemen (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan today visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The defense minister met with the parents and relatives of servicemen who fell in the 44-day war and discussed several issues related to the construction of tombs.

Karapetyan stated that the Ministry of Defense will do everything it can to make sure the works are done properly and with quality and by taking into consideration the wishes and considerations of the parents and relatives.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
