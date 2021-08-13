Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on border protection and document signed by former authorities with Russia

It is not so much necessary to apply to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to monitor the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as it is necessary to implement the provisions arising from the Sargsyan-Medvedev Protocol. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“For those who are unaware, I would like to say that, in accordance with the Armenian-Russian protocol concluded between the Presidents of Armenia and the Russian Federation on August 20, 2010, not only was the term of deployment of the Russian 102nd Military Base in Armenia being extended until 2044, but also, first and foremost, the Russian Armed Forces are entitled to not only protect the external borders of the former USSR (Armenian-Turkish border), but also protect the borders of Armenia in their entirety, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
This pro-Armenian document is another good thing that the “former” authorities left, but the authorities, with the “hammer” that is considered a symbol of capitulation, don’t want to benefit from it Why? I leave it up to the readers to draw conclusions.”