Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister visits Civil Aviation Committee and Zvartnots Airport

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan today paid a cognitive visit to the Civil Aviation Committee and Armaeronavigation CJSC and toured Zvartnots International Airport, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
At the Civil Aviation Committee, Sanosyan met with the Committee’s staff and shared his approaches to the joint activities for further development of the sector. Sanosyan also expressed certainty that it will be possible to identify the current issues and succeed in predicting and overcoming the future challenges through fruitful cooperation.
Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazian introduced Minister Sanosyan to the Committee’s past and ongoing activities, the developments, as well as the current issues and the paths that may be taken to solve them.
At Armaeronavigation CJSC, Minister Sanosyan was introduced to the systems for aeronavigation maintenance of aircraft in the airspace of Armenia, the technical equippedness of the company and followed the personnel’s work.
At Zvartnots International Airport, the minister toured the halls for arrivals and departures, the boarding areas along with General Manager of Armenia International Airports CJSC Marcelo Vende and other representatives and was introduced to the work of the security management center.
Vende and Minister Sanosyan particularly touched upon the need for expansion of service halls at the airport and development of corresponding infrastructures, as well as the future activities of the government agency and the manager of the airport.
At the end of the visit, Sanosyan visited the old building of Zvartnots International Airport where they considered the options for maintenance and possible use of a structure of historical and cultural value, as well as the issue of finding balanced solutions for further expansion of infrastructures for advancement of the airport.