Israel discusses ‘plan b’ with US over Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told CIA Director Bill Burns in a meeting that the US and Israel should start working on a joint strategy for a scenario in which Iran elects not to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Israeli officials said, Axios reported.
The Biden administration is still seeking a path back to the 2015 deal, but the talks are on hold as the new Iranian administration takes office.
During the meeting, Bennett presented Burns with his assessment of, and policy toward, Iran.
Israeli officials said their impression was that Burns was also skeptical about whether Iran was ready to return to full compliance with the deal.