Armenia 3rd President visits Amaras Monastery

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of LUYS Cultural, Scientific, Educational Foundation Serzh Sargsyan, who is in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since the beginning of this week, visited Amaras Monastery along with his friends-in-combat and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and learned about the course of full-scale restoration works that are being carried out with the support of LUYS Foundation at Amaras Monastery.
This is what the Office of the Third President of Armenia reported.