Lifeguards bring citizens out of Armenia's Lake Sevan

Today at 7:54 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which on-duty lifeguards had spotted a drowning citizen at a distance of nearly 20 meters from the shore at Lake Sevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports.
The lifeguards brought the citizen out of the water. The citizen’s life is not at risk.
Today at 3:41 p.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which on-duty lifeguards at Lake Sevan noticed that a citizen had swam away from the shore and wasn’t able to come back on his own.
The lifeguards brought the citizen out of the water. The citizen’s life is not at risk.