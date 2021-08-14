MOD: Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

YEREVAN. – From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—with firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik Province section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But the adversary's fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian position holders.
There are no affected from the Armenian side.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable as of 11pm.