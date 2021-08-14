Biden holds consultation on evacuation of US diplomats in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan, the White House press service reported on Twitter.
Earlier, the US government announced a reduction in the number of staff at its embassy in Kabul. About 3,000 US servicemen were sent to Kabul to evacuate the Americans. At the same time, the Pentagon expects that about 1,000 US soldiers will continue to protect the remaining staff of the US diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital.