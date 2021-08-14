News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 14
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Biden holds consultation on evacuation of US diplomats in Afghanistan
Biden holds consultation on evacuation of US diplomats in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan, the White House press service reported on Twitter.

Earlier, the US government announced a reduction in the number of staff at its embassy in Kabul. About 3,000 US servicemen were sent to Kabul to evacuate the Americans. At the same time, the Pentagon expects that about 1,000 US soldiers will continue to protect the remaining staff of the US diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos