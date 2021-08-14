News
There are casualties, injured in road accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
There are casualties, injured in road accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 8:41am on Saturday, the Kotayk provincial crisis management center received a call informing that a road accident had taken place on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway—near the city of Hrazdan—, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that a car had crashed into the column of a billboard on the aforesaid motorway, ended up in the non-traffic lane, and a passenger had died on the spot.

Five injured were hospitalized.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene took out the driver who was trapped in the car, carried to a waiting ambulance, and was taken to the Hrazdan hospitalized.

Doctors pronounced one of the injured dead.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
