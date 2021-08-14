News
News
430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 430 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 234,227 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,685 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,132 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 214, the total respective number so far is 222,397, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,013.

And 7,077 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,428,670 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
