Saturday
August 14
News
Saturday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
India landslide death toll rises to 20
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur taking the death toll to 20, Outlook India reported.

Nearly 20 persons are still reported missing even as the rescue and search operation continues at the ill-fated site.

Thirteen persons were rescued safely during the operation in the initial 48 hours.

The wreckage of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus was, however, traced a day earlier.

The district administration still fears nearly 18 to 20 persons are missing as per information from the family members, who reached the spot and continue to wait for tracing the bodies.
Հայերեն and Русский
