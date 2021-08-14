India landslide death toll rises to 20

Three more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur taking the death toll to 20, Outlook India reported.
Nearly 20 persons are still reported missing even as the rescue and search operation continues at the ill-fated site.
Thirteen persons were rescued safely during the operation in the initial 48 hours.
The wreckage of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus was, however, traced a day earlier.
The district administration still fears nearly 18 to 20 persons are missing as per information from the family members, who reached the spot and continue to wait for tracing the bodies.