Russia ambassador to Armenia visits border with Turkey (PHOTOS)

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin and his family continue to get familiarized with the sights of Armenia during his vacation. We learn about this from the Facebook page of the Russian embassy in Yerevan.
On Thursday, they visited Armavir Province, got acquainted with a number of local sights, also visiting the 10th-century Saint Shushanik Church in Bagaran village, and the 12th-century Holy Trinity Church.
During the visit, Kopirkin visited also the service site of the Russian Federal Security Service border guard detachment in Armenia, and the positions located near the Armenian-Turkish border. He met with the Russian and Armenian border guards there, got familiarized with their tasks and how they serve together, protecting the borders of Armenia.