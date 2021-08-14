Azerbaijanis remove sculptures at Karabakh’s Shushi Museum of Fine Arts park (PHOTOS)

Satellite imagery shows that between April 10 and June 5, the 51 sculptures in the park of the Shushi Museum of Fine Arts in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were removed and the area completely cleared, the Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW) informed on Facebook.
CHW is concerned about the condition of these artworks, which are the property of that museum.
Also, CHW asks Azerbaijani authorities to disclose the location of the confiscated sculptures and plans for public access. Were curators and conservationists involved in their removal? Is the removal in line with Chapman Taylor's new master plan for the city?