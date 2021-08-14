News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 14
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijanis remove sculptures at Karabakh’s Shushi Museum of Fine Arts park (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijanis remove sculptures at Karabakh’s Shushi Museum of Fine Arts park (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Satellite imagery shows that between April 10 and June 5, the 51 sculptures in the park of the Shushi Museum of Fine Arts in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were removed and the area completely cleared, the Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW) informed on Facebook.

CHW is concerned about the condition of these artworks, which are the property of that museum.

Also, CHW asks Azerbaijani authorities to disclose the location of the confiscated sculptures and plans for public access. Were curators and conservationists involved in their removal? Is the removal in line with Chapman Taylor's new master plan for the city?
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Democratic Party leader explains which option of unblocking communications is beneficial for Armenia
According to Sargsyan, in today's conditions it is impossible to imagine that Armenian cargo can cross the territory of Azerbaijan without unblocking communications...
 Armenia party leader: Russia is now bearer of principle of ‘not an inch of land’ in Artsakh
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's impudence has reached the point where he is talking about plans to occupy the rest of Artsakh…
 Monument to fallen soldiers of 44-day war unveiled at Yerevan school yard (PHOTOS)
Their relatives and fellow servicemen as well as some officials were on hand at the consecration of this monument…
 Artsakh army dismisses ‘statement’ that its units opened fire on Azerbaijan positions
With such false statements, the Azerbaijani side is preparing grounds for further provocative actions…
 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh donate about 40 liters of blood to patients
They donated their blood on a voluntary basis…
 Banak.info coordinator: Azerbaijan deliberately fires at Armenia’s Yeraskh village
With incendiary and exploding bullets…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos