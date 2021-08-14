News
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Taliban announce capture of Afghanistan’s Sayed Karam District on Pakistan border
Taliban announce capture of Afghanistan’s Sayed Karam District on Pakistan border
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Supporters of the Taliban movement have taken control of Sayed Karam District of Paktia Province in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter, TASS reported.

Also, he claims that the local police chief sided with the radicals.

"The Taliban and their allies have caused losses to the [Afghan government] soldiers, seized two tanks and weapons and ammunition," Mujahid said.

He added that Afghan government forces had retreated.

Sources in Kabul have not yet commented on the situation in Paktia Province, which borders Pakistan to the east. The capture of Sayed Karam District will enable the Taliban to divide the province and facilitate their advance towards the provincial capital, Gardez.
